“A Hard Day’s Night” explodes out of the gate and is an interesting type of song in that it doesn’t fit the normal formula of verse-chorus-verse. It is impossible not to love. The mix of Lennon and McCartney’s voices brings an entirely new Beatles to the forefront. And they don’t stop their insane pace of hard-charging rock songs like “Tell Me Why”
And, this album is the first to have no cover songs. It’s 100% The Beatles.
“I Should Have Known Better” is simple and wonderful. The quality of a song can be pretty easy in that the measure being — walk away from a song for five minutes and see how much of it you can remember singing in your head. This album is filled with unforgettable songs.
The Beatles perfect the ballad with “If I Fell” and “And I Love Her.”
“Can’t Buy Me Love” is another track that shows the sky was the limit for The Beatles.
“You Can’t Do That” and “I’ll Be Back” round out what is a really strong album.
The few cover are significantly better on ‘With The Beatles’ versus ‘Please Please Me.’ Classic covers include: “Please Mr. Postman,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “You Really Got A Hold On Me.”
As simple, and silly, as “I Wanna Be Your Man” sounds, Ringo brings an absolute gem. It’s almost as if Ringo designed the foundation of the early Beatles sound with his first two songs. He may not get the credit he deserves.
The album is full of filler like “Not A Second Time” and “Devil In Her Heart.”
“Misery” and “Anna (Go To Him)” is completely forgettable. You can see early days and signs where The Beatles are going but nothing here would indicate they’d be massive stars aside from “I Saw Her Standing There.” If anything, songs like “Chains” make John Lennon sound like a Buddy Holly knock-off.
Ringo’s version of “Boys” is one of the highlights.
As you get towards the end the hits come big with “Please Please Me” and “Love Me Do.” From a modern era view, it’s interesting how late in the album these songs come. I guess in the era of turning a record over it makes sense that you flip the album and don’t get a bunch of clunkers. but “Please Please Me” is the last song on side one with “Love Me Do” as the first song of side two.
Another Beatles original “Do You Want To Know A Secret” is a wonderful classic.
All the cover songs, “Baby It’s You,” “Chains” and “Anna” are all weak at best but the Beatles were not full-on songwriters so it makes sense. It is surprising that songs by world-class songwriters weren’t as good as the Beatles originals.
And in the end, John Lennon does rock the hell out of “Twist and Shout” which shows how their years at The Cavern Club honed his craft.
It’s nearly impossible to describe “it.” But there isn’t one song on ‘Pet Sounds’ that doesn’t have ‘it.’ I defy you to listen and not fall in love as every song comes on with a sound that is bigger than most artists ever attempt.
Take the beautiful opening of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” with its tinkling majesty and then the harmonies kick in. This song is only 2:25 minutes and yet packs the punch of an epic.
This continues over and over throughout the entirety of the album. ‘Pet Sounds’ is a lesson for any artist who wants to make an album from beginning to end. The thing is if you were an artist who listened and wanted to replicate there is nothing easy about this. Four guys with standard instruments could never replicate the awesomeness of what is one, if not the, greatest modern albums of all time.
And then there is dissonance in “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)” that is rare for this album but it is a good change in mood. Again, the challenge is for you to listen and not fall in love with the despair filled with vocals that make you close your eyes and get lost.
And Brian Wilson tells you that the moment of despair is all but gone once he launches into “I’m Waiting For The Day.” Remember when you fell in love and they were in love with someone else? Brian Wilson comes in and sells it soft but then hard charges into the convincer and it’s full of nothing but glory. It sends shivers and produces goosebumps. It seems impossible that Wilson gets a song this big, with so many parts into three minutes. It makes no sense and yet is as close to perfect as music gets.
If you want to know what is perfect, absolutely unquestionable perfect is “God Only Knows.” I won’t even try to describe what is indescribable. Just close your eyes and listen. Brian Wilson is one of America’s greatest artist ever.
Don’t dismiss “Sloop John B” as filler. This would be a star on any other album for any other artist. It’s simple and beautiful and is The Beach Boys at their harmonious best. This goes for “I Know There’s An Answer”, “Here Today”, and so on. You could take so many of these songs and call them into a list along with all the greatest songs of all time.
“I Just Wasn’t Made For These Times” seems to sum up Brian Wilson completely. Perhaps his era would be a better fit with Mozart or other classic musicians. His mind always appear to weave songs that are much more complex than what rock and pop offered him.
And to end an album with “Hang On To Your Ego” just goes to show how deep and brilliant “Pet Sounds” was–among many other words that just get lost as you listen. In modern music, once you get past the four-track you find filler to get the artist to the ten to twelve songs that a record company asked for, but Brian Wilson had so much in him that needed to come out that he starts and ends with genius. This is a hit song that any band would hang their hats on as one of the best songs they wrote and on ‘Pet Sounds’ it is the last song.
